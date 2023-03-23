5,251 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Acquired by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,000. Elevance Health makes up 1.0% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $609.00 to $597.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Elevance Health from $581.00 to $571.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.26.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.1 %

ELV stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $465.13. 286,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,301. The stock has a market cap of $110.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $478.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.18.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.62 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

