6,024 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Acquired by IAM Advisory LLC

IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $173.65. 13,632,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,476,395. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.72 and a 200 day moving average of $180.74. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $212.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.