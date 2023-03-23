70,738 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Purchased by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 27,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $37.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.10. The company has a market capitalization of $140.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $53.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.