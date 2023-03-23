7,515 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Bought by Drake & Associates LLC

Drake & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000. AbbVie makes up about 0.6% of Drake & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in AbbVie by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

AbbVie Stock Down 2.0 %

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,280,095.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,465.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $153.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.89 and a 200-day moving average of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $271.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.56%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.