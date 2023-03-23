7,735 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Bought by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SGOV opened at $100.50 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.23.

