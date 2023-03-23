9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Cut to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on 9 Meters Biopharma from $2.70 to $1.70 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.18.
9 Meters Biopharma Price Performance
Shares of NMTR opened at $1.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. The company has a market cap of $17.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.51.
9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.
