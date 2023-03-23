AAR (NYSE:AIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. AAR had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AAR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $55.26 on Thursday. AAR has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $35,311.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,328,536.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $35,311.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,328,536.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $892,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,798 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,813 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AAR during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AAR by 11.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

