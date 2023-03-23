Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc

Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,977 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 2.8% of Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

ABT stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.29. 1,223,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,073,879. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $124.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.