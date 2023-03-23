Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,598 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,955,557,000 after buying an additional 2,011,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,138,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,173,676,000 after purchasing an additional 351,136 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,689,512 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,518,117,000 after purchasing an additional 316,416 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,252,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,439,881,000 after purchasing an additional 565,475 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,363,917,000 after purchasing an additional 218,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.5 %

ABT stock opened at $96.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $124.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.67.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

