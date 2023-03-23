AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in AbbVie by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 30,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $1,814,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.12.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 12,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $1,857,625.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,511.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 159,746 shares of company stock worth $24,267,450 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie stock opened at $153.67 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $271.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

