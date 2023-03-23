AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 507.2% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 16,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 13,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 67.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,325,465.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,746 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,450 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $154.60 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

