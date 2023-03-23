Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.86

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.86 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 5.70 ($0.07). Active Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 5.55 ($0.07), with a volume of 421,487 shares.

Active Energy Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of £8.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4.92.

About Active Energy Group

(Get Rating)

Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that utilizes low-value forestry, and agricultural residues and energy crops. It also engages in distribution of wood chip; and processing and distribution of wood; and property holding activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Active Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Active Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.