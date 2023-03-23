Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATVI stock opened at $78.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.62. The stock has a market cap of $61.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

