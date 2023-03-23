Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 225.44% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adagene from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.
Adagene Stock Performance
ADAG opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. Adagene has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42.
Institutional Trading of Adagene
Adagene Company Profile
Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. The company's product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment advanced/metastatic solid tumors; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors.
