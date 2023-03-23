ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

ADCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of ADCT stock opened at $1.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of $152.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17. ADC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $16.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 1,253.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

