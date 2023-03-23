adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) has been given a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 47.41% from the company’s current price.

ADS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($161.29) target price on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($139.78) target price on adidas in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($188.17) target price on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($172.04) target price on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €133.00 ($143.01) price objective on adidas in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of ADS stock traded up €0.94 ($1.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €142.60 ($153.33). The company had a trading volume of 820,787 shares. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($175.97) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($216.14). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €145.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is €131.66.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

