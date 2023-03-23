Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AEZS stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67. The company has a market cap of $12.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.43. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Æterna Zentaris, Inc operates as a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

