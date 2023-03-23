Ag Growth International Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:AGGZF)

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1093 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Ag Growth International Price Performance
Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at $45.52 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $45.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.42.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Desjardins raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$66.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Ag Growth International Company Profile
Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ag Growth International (AGGZF)
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- 3 Leading Dividend Stocks Expected To Grow Earnings
- Are Homebuilders Ready To Rally If Fed Rate Hikes Slow?
Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.