Ag Growth International Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:AGGZF)

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1093 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Ag Growth International Price Performance

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at $45.52 on Thursday. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $45.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Desjardins raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$66.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

