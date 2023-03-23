AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Price Target Lowered to C$8.50 at BMO Capital Markets

AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AGFMF. Scotiabank cut their target price on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday. Desjardins upped their target price on AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday.

AGF Management Price Performance

AGFMF traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.88. 7,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34. AGF Management has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $6.97.

About AGF Management

AGF Management Ltd. is a diversified global asset management firm. It offers investment solutions to a wide range of clients, from individual investors and financial advisors to institutions, including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and foundations. The firm provides investment management with operations and investments in North America, Europe, and Asia.

