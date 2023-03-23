agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Receives $28.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.38.
AGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of agilon health from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of agilon health from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.
agilon health Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.92 and a beta of 1.09. agilon health has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $28.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in agilon health by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 41,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in agilon health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in agilon health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period.
agilon health Company Profile
agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.
