AGL Energy (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Shares Down 0.5%

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.73 and last traded at $4.73. 620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.
AGL Energy Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98.
AGL Energy Company Profile
AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following business segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.
