AHL Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AHL Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,717 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 1.7% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth $36,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet cut AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,979,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,602,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

