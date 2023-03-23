AHL Investment Management Inc. Sells 431 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

AHL Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for about 6.1% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.01. 3,030,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,909,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.16 and a 200 day moving average of $60.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.64%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

