AHL Investment Management Inc. Sells 545 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

AHL Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,964,845,000 after purchasing an additional 818,403 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,812,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,846,720,000 after buying an additional 540,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,675,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,635,840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $239,764,000 after purchasing an additional 224,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,894,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $185,087,000 after acquiring an additional 549,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock remained flat at $32.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,329,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,768,274. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WBA shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

