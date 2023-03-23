AHL Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

AHL Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 3.2% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,240.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,240.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Andrew Pierce sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.88, for a total transaction of $111,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,970,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $275.43. The company had a trading volume of 131,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,740. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.01. The firm has a market cap of $104.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $284.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker from $257.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

