Akumin Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share (NASDAQ:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Clarus Securities issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akumin in a research report issued on Monday, March 20th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Akumin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share.
Akumin Stock Performance
AKU stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.48. Akumin has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $73.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akumin
About Akumin
Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akumin (AKU)
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- 3 Leading Dividend Stocks Expected To Grow Earnings
- Are Homebuilders Ready To Rally If Fed Rate Hikes Slow?
Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.