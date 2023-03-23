Akumin Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share (NASDAQ:AKU)

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Clarus Securities issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Akumin in a research report issued on Monday, March 20th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Akumin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share.

AKU stock opened at $0.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.48. Akumin has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.31. The stock has a market cap of $73.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKU. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Akumin in the 4th quarter worth about $884,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Akumin in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,188,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Akumin by 365.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 537,537 shares during the last quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in Akumin in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akumin in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

