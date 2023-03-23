Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Rating Lowered to Hold at ING Group

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at ING Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Akzo Nobel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Akzo Nobel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.78. Akzo Nobel has a twelve month low of $17.85 and a twelve month high of $30.79.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel ( OTCMKTS:AKZOY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 3.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

