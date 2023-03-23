Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,156,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,616,000 after acquiring an additional 24,488,897 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,092,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,064 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,499,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,766,000 after acquiring an additional 771,306 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,278,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,946,000 after buying an additional 10,728,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,167,000 after buying an additional 583,608 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.81.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

