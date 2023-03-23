Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 25,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the period. LVZ Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $43.71 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $84.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $608,243.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

