Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,494 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,369,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,652,000 after purchasing an additional 979,223 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9,905.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,125,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,612 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,191,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,568,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWX opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.43. The company has a market cap of $452.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $34.65.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

