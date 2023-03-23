Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.20 Million in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

IWR opened at $66.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.80. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

