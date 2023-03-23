Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,525 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $22,346,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.45.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Price Performance

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $105.73 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.78.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

