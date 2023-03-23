Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,458 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,995,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 239,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after buying an additional 23,915 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 89,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 66,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,617,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,828,000 after buying an additional 8,288,561 shares in the last quarter.

SPDW opened at $30.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.71. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $35.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

