Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $218,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.05.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $330.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.00. The firm has a market cap of $314.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $276.83 and a 12-month high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

