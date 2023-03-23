Algorand (ALGO) One Day Volume Hits $212.24 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.52 billion and $212.24 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00061256 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00041506 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00018419 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,338,439,877 coins and its circulating supply is 7,128,876,717 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

