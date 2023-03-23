Algorand (ALGO) Price Up 5% Over Last 7 Days

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.56 billion and approximately $99.93 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000774 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00062037 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00041374 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007237 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018306 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001354 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,338,439,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,128,876,007 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.