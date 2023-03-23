Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Trading Down 3.2%

Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT – Get Rating) shares were down 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $51.83 and last traded at $52.02. Approximately 302,235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,519,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.53.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.