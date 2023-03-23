Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Lowered to $132.00 at Evercore ISI

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Evercore ISI from $138.00 to $132.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ALL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

Shares of ALL traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.92. The stock had a trading volume of 360,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.55. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. Allstate has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $144.46.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Allstate will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Allstate by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 28.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in Allstate by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Allstate by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

