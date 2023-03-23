Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.20 on Monday. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 26.92 and a current ratio of 26.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Almaden Minerals by 564.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

