Alpha Partners Technology Merger (NASDAQ:APTMU) Shares Down 1.5%

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTMU – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 18,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 19.4% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 2.7% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 635,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 16,534 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 373.0% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674 shares during the period.

About Alpha Partners Technology Merger

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

