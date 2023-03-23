ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG) Stock Position Lifted by ForthRight Wealth Management LLC

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF comprises 2.2% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 89,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 37,179 shares during the period.

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $26.96. 2,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,858. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $198.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.83. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Company Profile

The ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (IDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that selects the five companies with the highest dividend yield in each of the 10 GICS sectors from international developed markets. IDOG was launched on Jun 27, 2013 and is managed by ALPS.

