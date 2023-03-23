AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.60

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$21.60 and last traded at C$21.64, with a volume of 246103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.99.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. CSFB boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.14.
AltaGas Stock Down 2.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31.
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
