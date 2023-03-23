AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.60

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$21.60 and last traded at C$21.64, with a volume of 246103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$21.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. CSFB boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.14.

AltaGas Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$24.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

AltaGas Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.75%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

