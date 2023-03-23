Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $61.99

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.99 and last traded at $61.99, with a volume of 1491128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Altra Industrial Motion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Saturday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Altra Industrial Motion Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.14.

Altra Industrial Motion Dividend Announcement

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $469.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.23 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Altra Industrial Motion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

