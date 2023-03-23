Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.98-$5.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MO. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.23.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $45.15 on Thursday. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.34.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

