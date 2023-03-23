Amaze World (AMZE) Trading 4.9% Higher This Week

Amaze World (AMZE) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One Amaze World token can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges. Amaze World has a total market capitalization of $46.12 million and $37,204.50 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Amaze World has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Amaze World alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.74 or 0.00361322 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,467.69 or 0.26262172 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00010257 BTC.

About Amaze World

Amaze World launched on November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. Amaze World’s official website is amaze-world.com. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld.

Amaze World Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amaze World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amaze World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amaze World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amaze World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.