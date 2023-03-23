AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Shares Up 4.9%

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. 48,366 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 336% from the average session volume of 11,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

AmeraMex International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41.

AmeraMex International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmeraMex International, Inc engages in selling, leasing, and renting of heavy equipment. It offers products and services to the logistics companies, infrastructure construction, logging companies, military, and forestry conservation organizations. The company was founded on November 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AmeraMex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeraMex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.