American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch Purchases 1,468 Shares

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $11,626.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 508,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

American Strategic Investment Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of NYC traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.12. 10,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,272. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.84. American Strategic Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The company has a market cap of $12.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.20.

Get American Strategic Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of American Strategic Investment from $44.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Strategic Investment Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Strategic Investment by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,650,000 after buying an additional 24,931 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Strategic Investment by 23.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Strategic Investment by 123.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in American Strategic Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in American Strategic Investment by 11.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. 33.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.