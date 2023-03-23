American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch Purchases 1,468 Shares

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $11,626.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 508,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,330. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
American Strategic Investment Trading Down 8.6 %
Shares of NYC traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.12. 10,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,272. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.84. American Strategic Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The company has a market cap of $12.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of American Strategic Investment from $44.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.
American Strategic Investment Company Profile
New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
