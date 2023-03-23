American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 1.4% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 54,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,548,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of American Tower by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in American Tower by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $449,429.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.28. 692,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,231. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.72 and its 200 day moving average is $214.32. The company has a market cap of $90.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 162.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $246.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.25.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading

