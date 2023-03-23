AMI Asset Management Corp Buys 5,217 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded up $2.87 on Thursday, hitting $237.39. The company had a trading volume of 111,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,361. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.67. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $285.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

