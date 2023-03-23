AMI Asset Management Corp Cuts Stake in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,843 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.12% of PowerSchool worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,929,000 after purchasing an additional 20,583 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,638,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,341,000 after purchasing an additional 877,727 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,566,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 271,642 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 174.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,335,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after purchasing an additional 848,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 866.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,189,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 63,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $1,284,736.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,344,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,269,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Corp Onex sold 4,295,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $86,602,098.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,118,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,741,359.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 63,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $1,284,736.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,344,717 shares in the company, valued at $47,269,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,398,436 shares of company stock worth $88,612,846 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PowerSchool Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on PWSC. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PowerSchool currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

Shares of PowerSchool stock opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day moving average of $20.44. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $26.05.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

